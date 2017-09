Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday with the Nifty snapping its seven-day losing streak after U.S. index compiler MSCI Inc (MSCI.N) delayed the inclusion of Chinese domestic shares in its emerging markets index.

The Sensex gained 1.36 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since May 13.

The Nifty rose 1.27 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since May 29.