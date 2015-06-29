Sensex falls most in nearly 2-1/2 weeks on Greek woes

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, marking their biggest single-day loss in nearly 2-1/2 weeks, as Greece looked set to default on its debt repayment this week, sparking concerns about foreign selling in emerging markets.

The indexes however recovered some of the lost ground after falling as much as 2.2 percent.

Global shares tumbled as investors priced in a growing risk that Greece will be the first country to leave the euro.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 0.6 percent, while the 50-share Nifty lost 0.75 percent, marking their steepest daily decline since June 11.