Nasdaq short interest dips 0.1 pct in late August
September 12, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

Nasdaq short interest dips 0.1 pct in late August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq edged down 0.1 percent in late August, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting a slight decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Aug. 31, short interest dipped to about 7.601 billion shares, compared with 7.609 billion shares as of Aug. 15.

Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

