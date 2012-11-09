Nasdaq short interest up 0.9 pct in late October

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq edged up 0.9 p ercent in late October, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting an increase i n bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Oct . 31, short interest rose to about 7.491 billion shares, compared with 7.425 billion shares as of O ct. 15.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.