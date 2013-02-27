FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq short interest up 1.9 pct in early February
February 27, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Nasdaq short interest up 1.9 pct in early February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.9 percent in early February, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Feb. 15, short interest rose to about 7.326 billion shares, compared with 7.190 billion shares as of Jan. 31.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

