Nasdaq short interest rises 2 pct in late Feb

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2 percent in late February, the exchange said on Monday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Feb. 28, short interest increased to about 7.474 billion shares, compared with 7.326 billion shares as of Feb. 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.