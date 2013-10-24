FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq short interest ticks up 0.1 pct in mid-October
October 24, 2013

Nasdaq short interest ticks up 0.1 pct in mid-October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent in the first half of October from late September, the exchange said on Thursday.

As of Oct. 15, short interest rose to about 7.593 billion shares, compared with 7.586 billion shares as of Sept. 30.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

