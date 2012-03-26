FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq short interest up 2.5 pct in early March
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 6 years

Nasdaq short interest up 2.5 pct in early March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.5 percent in the first half of March, the exchange said on Monday.

As of March 15, short interest rose to about 6.962 billion shares, compared with 6.790 billion shares as of Feb 29.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. Shorting can also be used in a range of hedging strategies.

Total short interest on Nasdaq amounted to 3.88 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.59 days for the previous reporting period.

