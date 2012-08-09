NASDAQ short interest down slightly in late July

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.2 percent in late July, the exchange said on Thursday.

As of July 31, short interest fell to about 7.70 billion shares, compared to 7.72 billion shares as of July 13.

The Nasdaq said the number of days it would take to cover the outstanding short positions taking the period’s average daily volume fell to 4.67 days from 4.90 in the previous period.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.