Nasdaq short interest up 1.4 percent in mid-April
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Nasdaq short interest up 1.4 percent in mid-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.4 percent in the first half of April, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of April 15, short interest increased to about 7.639 billion shares, compared with 7.533 billion shares as of March 28.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
