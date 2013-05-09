FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq short interest down 0.57 pct in late April
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

Nasdaq short interest down 0.57 pct in late April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.57 percent in late April, the exchange said on Thursday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of April 30, short interest fell to about 7.596 billion shares, compared with 7.639 billion shares as of April 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

