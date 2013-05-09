Nasdaq short interest down 0.57 pct in late April

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.57 percent in late April, the exchange said on Thursday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of April 30, short interest fell to about 7.596 billion shares, compared with 7.639 billion shares as of April 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.