Nasdaq short interest up 1.5 pct in mid-Sept

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.5 percent in mid-September, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Sept 13, short interest rose to about 7.061 billion shares, compared with 6.959 billion shares as of Aug 30.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.