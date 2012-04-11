Nasdaq says short interest dips 1.3 pct in late March vs mid-March

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq s lipped 1.3 p ercent in late March, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting a decrease i n bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of March 30 , short interest declined to about 6.872 billion shares, compared with 6.962 b illion s hares as of March 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.