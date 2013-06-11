Nasdaq short interest down 1.1 pct in late May

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq dipped 1.1 percent in the last half of May, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of May 31, short interest declined to about 7.489 billion shares, compared with 7.574 billion shares as of May. 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.