Nasdaq short interest dips 0.3 pct in mid-May

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 percent in mid-May, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of May 15, short interest decreased to about 7.574 billion shares, compared with 7.596 billion shares as of April 30.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.