Nasdaq short interest dips 0.38 pct in late October
November 11, 2013 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on Nasdaq-listed issues fell 0.38 percent in the second half of October, the exchange said on Monday.

As of Oct. 31, short interest fell to about 7.564 billion shares, compared with 7.593 billion shares as of Oct. 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
