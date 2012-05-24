NYSE short interest up 2.9 pct in early May

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.9 percent in early May, the exchange said on Thursday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment among market participants.

As of May 15, short interest rose to about 13.48 billion shares, compared to 13.1 billion shares as of April 30.

Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.