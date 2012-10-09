NYSE short interest down 3.1 pct in late September

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 3.1 percent in the second half of September compared to the first half of the month, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Sept. 28, short interest fell to about 13.59 billion shares, compared to 14.01 billion shares as of Sept. 14, the exchange said.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.