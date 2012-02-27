FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE short interest up 0.4 pct in mid-Feb
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 9:59 PM / in 6 years

NYSE short interest up 0.4 pct in mid-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 0.4 percent in mid-February, the exchange said on Monday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Feb 15, short interest rose to about 12.57 billion shares, compared to 12.52 billion shares as of Jan. 31.

The short interest on February 15 was equal to 3.29 percent of the total shares outstanding.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Investors and traders can also sell securities short for other reasons such as for hedging strategies and market making.

