UPDATE 1-NYSE short interest ticks higher in mid-Feb, Nasdaq falls
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 10:09 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-NYSE short interest ticks higher in mid-Feb, Nasdaq falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose slightly in mid-February while Nasdaq short interest edged lower over the same period, the exchanges said separately on Monday.

Rises in short interest suggest an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market, while declines suggest improved sentiment.

NYSE short interest was up 0.4 percent as of Feb. 15, rising to about 12.57 billion shares, compared with 12.52 billion shares as of Jan. 31. The short interest on Feb. 15 was equal to 3.29 percent of the total shares outstanding.

On the Nasdaq, short interest fell to about 6.75 billion shares, compared with 6.77 billion shares as of Jan. 31. Outstanding short interest on the Nasdaq totalled 3.52 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.70 days for the previous reporting period, the exchange said.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, on bets the stock will fall so they can buy the shares back at a lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Investors and traders can also sell securities short for other reasons such as for hedging strategies and market making.

