NYSE short interest up 6.1 pct in late May
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

NYSE short interest up 6.1 pct in late May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 6.1 percent in late May, the exchange said on Mo nday, suggesting an increase i n bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of May 31, short interest rose to about 14.28 billion shares, compared with 13.46 billion shares as of May 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
