FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore index falls; Genting Singapore outperforms
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore index falls; Genting Singapore outperforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares fell on Wednesday, but Genting Singapore Plc outperformed the market on hopes that the casino operator will benefit from an improving economic outlook in China, traders said.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent at 3,111.69 points, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 percent lower.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd fell 3.5 percent while Jardine Cycle and Carriage Ltd declined 2.8 percent.

Genting Singapore shares rose as much as 5.4 percent to S$1.47, the highest since May 30. More than 36 million shares were traded, 1.7 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Deutsche upgraded Genting Singapore’s stock to “buy” from “hold” and lifted its target price to S$1.63 from S$1.38, citing signs of recovery in China, stabilising operating costs and a potential entry into the Japanese market.

Shares of oil and gas services provider Ezra Holdings surged as much as 15.2 percent. Nearly 16 million shares were traded, 6.4 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Ezra had not responded to a Singapore Exchange query.

In late August, Ezra addressed media reports that Samsung Heavy Industries was considering a takeover bid for the Singapore firm.

“The company wishes to clarify that it is not aware nor has it been engaged on the subject of a takeover of the company by SHI,” Ezra said then.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.