Singapore shares ease; small, mid-caps stocks top trading

Singapore, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Small and mid-cap companies such as Blumont Group Ltd, LionGold Corp Ltd and Asiasons Capital Ltd were among the most actively traded stocks by volume in Singapore on Tuesday, with the broader index little changed.

The FT ST midcap index gained 0.2 percent, led by LionGold, ARA Asset Management Ltd and Blumont, while Asiasons led the FT ST Small Cap index.

Shares in LionGold and Asiasons jumped more than 10 percent to intra-day highs of S$0.24 and S$0.167 respectively, while Blumont advanced as much as 7 percent to S$0.137.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.1 percent to 3,204.73 in sluggish trading, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent.

Shares of ARA Asset Management rose as much as 8.6 percent to their four-month high of S$1.90 after the real estate fund manager announced Straits Trading Company Ltd is buying a 20.1 percent stake in the company.

Shares of Straits Trading rose as much as 5.6 percent to S$3.80, their highest in almost six weeks.