FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore shares ease; small, mid-caps stocks top trading
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 4:32 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore shares ease; small, mid-caps stocks top trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Small and mid-cap companies such as Blumont Group Ltd, LionGold Corp Ltd and Asiasons Capital Ltd were among the most actively traded stocks by volume in Singapore on Tuesday, with the broader index little changed.

The FT ST midcap index gained 0.2 percent, led by LionGold, ARA Asset Management Ltd and Blumont, while Asiasons led the FT ST Small Cap index.

Shares in LionGold and Asiasons jumped more than 10 percent to intra-day highs of S$0.24 and S$0.167 respectively, while Blumont advanced as much as 7 percent to S$0.137.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.1 percent to 3,204.73 in sluggish trading, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent.

Shares of ARA Asset Management rose as much as 8.6 percent to their four-month high of S$1.90 after the real estate fund manager announced Straits Trading Company Ltd is buying a 20.1 percent stake in the company.

Shares of Straits Trading rose as much as 5.6 percent to S$3.80, their highest in almost six weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.