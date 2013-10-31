FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore index down; Hutchison Port, CapitaLand fall
October 31, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore index down; Hutchison Port, CapitaLand fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore shares dipped on Thursday, led by shipping port operator Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and Southeast Asia’s biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.2 percent to 3,225.58 points, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3 percent lower.

Hutchison was the worst performer on the index, with units falling as much as 2.7 percent to an almost eight-week low at $0.73. Some 23.8 million units were traded, more than 1.6 times its average 30-day full-day volume.

The port operator reported last week an 8.4 percent drop in net profit for its quarter ended September.

CapitaLand shares fell as much as 2.2 percent to a three-week low at S$3.09 after posting an 8.7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday due to lower portfolio gains.

The company earned S$135.5 million ($109.6 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from S$148.5 million a year ago.

