#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore shares tick higher, supported by Keppel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares edged up on Thursday, helped by a 1.8 percent rise in offshore rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd, while commodity firm Wilmar Ltd also advanced ahead of its results.

The Straits Times 30-share index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,208.5, bucking weakness in other Asian markets.

Among the day’s gainers, Keppel rose to a five-month high after the company won a $1.1 billion order, boosting expectations of strong earnings.

“The latest contracts lift Keppel’s year-to-date wins to S$6.7 billion ($5.4 billion), surpassing our expectation of S$6 billion,” DBS Vickers Securities said in a report. Keppel said it won the order to build five jackup rigs from a unit of U.S.-listed Transocean Ltd.

More than 2.8 million Keppel shares were traded, 1.5 times the average full-day volume of 1.9 million shares traded over the past five days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
