Singapore index hits 3-month low on taper concerns

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s benchmark index eased to a three-month low on Thursday, tracking weakness in regional markets on rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut down its monetary stimulus sooner rather than later.

The Straits Times Index dropped more than 1 percent to a three-month low of 3,025.41 in its eighth consecutive session of declines -- its longest losing streak since August.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1 percent.

City Developments was among the worst performers on the index, with shares falling as much as 1.9 percent to S$9.45, its lowest since Jan. 20 2012. The stock was trading at 1.3 times its average 30-day full-day volume.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust rebounded strongly, rising as much 4.9 percent after falling to a two-year low of $0.60 in the previous session.