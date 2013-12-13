FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore shares in second week of losses on taper uncertainty
#Financials
December 13, 2013

Singapore shares in second week of losses on taper uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Singapore shares eased on Friday, on course for a second week of losses, as uncertainty over U.S. monetary stimulus remained a key concern among investors.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.1 percent to 3,055.18 points by 0528 GMT, in line with a 0.2 percent decline in the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Year-to-date, the Singapore index is down 3.6 percent, lagging behind southeast Asian peers, though it has outperformed other markets except Malaysia in the past six months, and the relative strength is expected to extend into 2014, analysts at Citi Research said.

“Singapore, which had been hit earlier by slower momentum as its growth model rebalanced over the past two years, is now relatively more attractive as the pace of GDP growth picks up and currency, CAD (current account deficit) woes and politics get in the way of neighbours Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand,” they wrote in a note.

Citi expected the index to reach 3,278 in 2014, or 15.6 times its price-earnings (P/E) ratio, compared with about 14.7 times P/E at the current level.

Citi Research said it preferred stocks with external growth drivers, including Keppel Corporation Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd, CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Keppel Land Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
