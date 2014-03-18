FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore shares flat; ThaiBev jumps to 8-month high
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 18, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore shares flat; ThaiBev jumps to 8-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Singapore shares barely budged on Tuesday as investors stayed off the stage, awaiting a key U.S. central bank meeting, while Thai Beverage shares hit an eight-month high and were headed for their biggest daily gain in two weeks.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was flat at 3,091.67 by 0458 GMT, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up half a percent.

ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, led the index, rising nearly 5 percent to S$0.64, its highest since last July.

Analysts cite ThaiBev’s strong fourth-quarter performance despite the tax hike on alcohol in Thailand introduced in September 2013. The share price has risen 12.5 percent so far this month while Singapore index has fallen 0.6 percent.

“We find ThaiBev a strong defensive in an uncertain Thai environment,” said Credit Suisse analysts in a note, noting that spirits consumption is negatively correlated to GDP growth.

Credit Suisse maintained its “outperform” rating on the stock, and lifted the price target to S$0.68 from S$0.60, adding it expects earnings to grow 8-11 percent through 2016.

Property developer and hotelier OUE Limited, controlled by Indonesia’s Riady family, said a consortium it belongs to has won a preliminary licence to build a casino complex in South Korea.

OUE shares rose as much as 7.7 percent to a three-month high of S$2.38, marking their strongest daily gain in 18 months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.