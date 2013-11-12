FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore shares tread water, eyeing China policy
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2013 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore shares tread water, eyeing China policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Singapore shares lingered near their lowest level in more than three weeks, awaiting cues on China’s economic agenda from a key four-day Communist Party policy meeting.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was nearly flat at 3,186.95 at 0528 GMT, in line with a 0.1 percent fall in the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .

China’s leaders will unveil a reform agenda for the next decade later on Tuesday, seeking to balance the need to overhaul the world’s second-largest economy as it loses steam with preserving stability and to reinforce the Communist Party’s power.

Shares of Sembcorp Industries Ltd dropped 0.4 percent to S$5.30, with trading volume exceeding its 30-day average, after the company posted margins below expectations, despite a 9 percent increase in net profit in the first nine months from a year earlier.

“We see limited near-term share price upside with lingering concerns over power prices in Singapore amid intense competition,” Maybank Kim Eng wrote in a research note.

Sembcorp’s overseas operations could post positive earnings surprise, but long-term prospects would depend on the pipeline of utilities project,” Maybank said.

Maybank has a “hold” rating on the stock and maintains its target price of S$5.50.

Commodities firm Noble Group and property developer City Developments Ltd were up 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, ahead of their earnings to be released on Tuesday after market hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.