Hutchison Port, Noble at one-week high in flat Singapore market
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Hutchison Port, Noble at one-week high in flat Singapore market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Singapore shares edged down on Wednesday, led by Wilmar International Ltd, but Hutchison Port and Noble Group provided support to the market.

Hutchison Port units and Noble shares both hit their one-week highs, with Hutchison rising as much as 2.1 percent and Noble as much as 2.3 percent.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.1 percent to 3,188.8 by 0620 GMT, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent.

CapitaLand Ltd fell 1.3 percent ahead of a trading halt. The company said it plans to sell a third of its interest in Australand Property Group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
