FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore shares ease, pressured by commodity firms
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore shares ease, pressured by commodity firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Singapore shares edged down on Thursday despite robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America, while stocks of commodities firms fell on concerns about changing supply and demand dynamics.

With the world’s two largest economies in the midst of change, Maybank predicted that China’s rebalancing of its economic growth model and the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus tapering would affect the supply-and-demand dynamics of the commodity trading industry.

“Against a fluid and changing backdrop, we value earnings visibility above growth outlook,” Maybank said in a research note. “We prefer companies with clear catalysts and less likelihood of an earnings miss.”

Shares of Wilmar International Ltd fell 0.6 percent to S$3.25, while Noble Group Ltd and Olam International Ltd were down 0.5 percent to S$1.03 and 0.6 percent to S$1.54 respectively.

Wilmar was Maybank’s top sector pick with a “buy” rating and a target price of S$4.30, while Noble and Olam were both rated “hold”.

Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank, showed signs of recovery after its quarterly profit surged by nearly $3 billion as revenue increased and mortgage losses plunged.

The benchmark Straits Times Index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,140.42 points by 0545 GMT, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.1 percent.

Singapore telecommunications firm StarHub Ltd was the worst performer on the index, falling as much as 1.7 percent to a nearly one-month low at S$4.15, trading at 1.5 times its average 30-day full-day volume.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.