FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore shares ease in sluggish trade, track regional markets
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 20, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore shares ease in sluggish trade, track regional markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Singapore shares edged lower in light trading volume, echoing the muted mood of the regional market as investors remained cautious about China’s economic growth.

The benchmark Straits Times Index inched down 0.4 percent to 3,135.97 point by 0439 GMT. Trading volume was just above 20 percent of its 90-day daily average turnover.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2 percent lower, after data showed the Chinese economy grew slightly faster than expected in 2013 but economists expect the pace to slow down this year.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, which reported a 2.2 percent fall in DPU (distribution per unit) despite a 6.5 percent rise in net income in the third quarter of financial year 2014, rose as much as 0.9 percent to S$2.17 before paring some gains to drop to S$2.16.

Challenges facing Singapore’s industrial property market are weighing down on REITs, analysts said.

“We see industrial REITs facing major downside risks from the impending hike in interest rates and possible recalibration of over-inflated property prices - both of which can drag NAV (net asset value) down,” said Maybank Kim Eng in a research note.

Maybank is also concerned about the impact of a fragile global economic outlook and ample supply in the pipeline.

In other stocks, conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd fell 0.3 percent to S$34.1, after it announced a plan to acquire a 20 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Zhongsheng Group Holdings, a Chinese motor dealership group, for $731 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.