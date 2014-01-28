FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore index snaps three-day losing streak
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 28, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore index snaps three-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Singapore shares inched up on Tuesday after three days of losses despite pressures from turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about China’s economic slowdown.

The benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 0.2 percent at 3,048.52 by 0411 GMT, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

Top performers on the index included Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, gaining 2.5 percent at S$32.79 and 1.9 percent at S$54.07 respectively.

Osim International Ltd fell for a second straight session, shrugging off its positive financial results for 2013. Its shares fell as much as 2.1 percent to S$2.34, trading at 1.5 times the average 30-day full-day volume, despite net profit surging 16.9 percent to S$101.6 million ($79.65 million) from a year earlier.

“With multiple growth engines in place and a very strong balance sheet, we believe OSIM will be better able to weather potential turbulence in its growth path,” Maybank Kim Eng said in a research note.

The brokerage maintained its “buy” rating and target price of S$2.78 on the stock.

CIMB said in a report investors were generally “overweight” on Singapore, with performance coming from stocks that have clear growth stories. The brokerage favours banks, commodities and capital goods companies, and also emphasises on non-index stock picks.

CIMB’s large-cap picks include DBS Group Holdings Ltd , First Resources Ltd, Global Logistic Properties Ltd, Keppel Corporation Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.