Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 11
July 11, 2012

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1341.47     -0.81%   -10.990
 USD/JPY                          79.31        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5066          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1571.39      0.24%     3.700
 US CRUDE                         84.28        0.44%     0.370
 DOW JONES                        12653.12    -0.65%    -83.17
 ASIA ADRS                        115.77      -1.43%     -1.68
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 2-year low, Wall St hit by profit
warnings 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand lead regional gains 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI, the world's largest oil
and gas rig maker, said on Tuesday its Kazakh unit Keppel
Kazakhstan LLP and Ersai Caspian Contractor LLC won an order
worth $242 million to supply a jackup rig to a unit of
KazMunayGas. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodity firm Olam said it priced a S$350 million
issuance under its euro medium term note programme at a coupon
of 5.8 percent, maturing in 2019. 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 365,000
passengers in June, up 6 percent from a year ago. Its passenger
load factor was 86 percent, unchanged from the previous year.
 
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
