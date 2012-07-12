FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 12
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aluminum
July 12, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1341.45        -0%    -0.020
 USD/JPY                          79.6        -0.15%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5133          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1576.65      0.06%     0.900
 US CRUDE                         86.01        0.23%     0.200
 DOW JONES                        12604.53    -0.38%    -48.59
 ASIA ADRS                        116.32       0.48%      0.55
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow, Nasdaq sag on Fed minutes, but dollar
flies 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Malaysia at all time high   
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - The London Stock Exchange has signed an agreement
with its Singapore counterpart SGXL.SI to allow the pair's
largest stocks to be traded on both bourses, increasing access
for investors and boosting liquidity. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd KPLM.SI said its Brazilian
unit had won a contract worth about $200 million and the order
is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2014.
 
    - Keppel said it has increased the limit for its
multi-currency medium term note programme from $1.2 billion to
$3 billion. 
    
    -- ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Orchard Parade said its shareholders have voted in favour
of its proposed restructuring by approving the injection of its
three hospitality assets into a planned real estate investment
trust, Far East Hospitality Trust. 
    
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Midas Holdings said it has won new orders worth a total of
139.3 million yuan ($21.9 million) from Chinese and
international customers, including its joint venture company
Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport Co Ltd. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei flat ahead of BOJ decision                      
 > Dow, Nasdaq fall after Fed minutes, tech a weak spot   
 > Huge demand for 10-year notes at record low yields    
 > Dollar up, Fed minutes show bond buys not imminent   
 > Gold flat as Fed minutes dent easing hopes           
 > Oil up 2 pct, Brent paces on tight North Sea outlook  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.