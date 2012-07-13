Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1334.76 -0.5% -6.690 USD/JPY 79.33 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4743 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1569.5 -0.06% -0.990 US CRUDE 85.77 -0.36% -0.310 DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26 ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Economy fears hit shares; bonds rally SE ASIA STOCKS-Most snap two-day winning streak STOCKS TO WATCH -- EZRA HOLDINGS - Ezra's third-quarter net profit jumped 248 percent to $22.4 million from a year earlier, helped by a strong contribution from its subsea segment and foreign exchange gains. It also said it had won six contracts worth a total of $87 million. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Property developer CapitaLand said its wholly owned subsidiaries had sold their entire 20.75 percent stake in United Malayan Land Bhd for about S$62.6 million. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said it is offering SGX S&P CNX Nifty Options from July 16. -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD - Yongnam said it had secured three new contracts worth a total of S$63.8 million for structural steelworks and a specialist civil engineering contract. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips ahead of China growth data > Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's losses > Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows > Euro, commodity currencies shaky as China risk looms > Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise > Brent ends above $101 on US Iran sanctions > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)