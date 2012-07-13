FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 13
July 13, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1334.76      -0.5%    -6.690
 USD/JPY                          79.33        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4743          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1569.5      -0.06%    -0.990
 US CRUDE                         85.77       -0.36%    -0.310
 DOW JONES                        12573.27    -0.25%    -31.26
 ASIA ADRS                        113.81      -2.16%     -2.51
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Economy fears hit shares; bonds rally  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most snap two-day winning streak     
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS 
    - Ezra's third-quarter net profit jumped 248 percent to
$22.4 million from a year earlier, helped by a strong
contribution from its subsea segment and foreign exchange gains.
It also said it had won six contracts worth a total of $87
million.  
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Property developer CapitaLand said its wholly owned
subsidiaries had sold their entire 20.75 percent stake in United
Malayan Land Bhd for about S$62.6 million.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said it is offering SGX S&P CNX Nifty
Options from July 16. 
    
    -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Yongnam said it had secured three new contracts worth a
total of S$63.8 million for structural steelworks and a
specialist civil engineering contract. 
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

