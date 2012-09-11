FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11
September 11, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1429.08     -0.61%    -8.840
 USD/JPY                          78.22       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6592          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1727.69      0.17%     2.900
 US CRUDE                         96.22       -0.33%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        13254.29    -0.39%    -52.35
 ASIA ADRS                        118.08      -0.58%     -0.69
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
     GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro dips before German ruling,
Fed  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
 
    - Thai Beverage said it may work with a partner to make an
offer for Fraser and Neave, which could potentially thwart moves
by Dutch brewer Heineken to take full control of Tiger
Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.
    
    -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD 
    - COSCO Corp (Singapore) said its unit has secured a
contract worth over $200 million from Axis Offshore to build a
harsh environment semi-submersible accomodation rig.
 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 556,000
passengers in August, up 62 percent from a year ago, supported
by growth in its Singapore operations. It reported a passenger
load factor of 84 percent. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei falls amid caution ahead of German ruling, Fed  
 > Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs       
 > Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries     
 > Euro falls first time in 4 days but Fed could limit  
 > Gold eases but remains near 6-month high, eyes Fed   
 > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
