Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 12
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 12, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1433.56      0.31%     4.480
 USD/JPY                          77.76        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6954          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1732.36      0.04%     0.720
 US CRUDE                         96.81       -0.37%    -0.360
 DOW JONES                        13323.36     0.52%     69.07
 ASIA ADRS                        119.19       0.94%      1.11
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
     GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar weakens on Fed easing
outlook  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave said fund manager M&G Securities Ltd has
reduced its stake in the company to 6.96 percent from 7 percent.
    
    -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST 
    - Perennial China Retail Trust said it plans to issue S$130
million in fixed rate notes due in 2015 to finance acquisitions
or investments, as well as for general working capital.
 
    
    -- FRASERS PROPERTY (CHINA) LTD  
    - Frasers Property (China) said that FCL (China) Pte Ltd is
in discussions to sell its controlling stake in the company to a
third party. FCL owns 56.05 percent of Frasers Property (China).
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
