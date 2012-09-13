Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13

Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1313.32 -1.43% -19.100 USD/JPY JPY= 78.96 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6153 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1563.15 0.08% 1.250 US CRUDE CLc1 87.69 -0.15% -0.130 DOW JONES .DJI 12419.86 -1.28% -160.83 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 111.49 -2.16% -2.46 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain on German ruling; Fed in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index hits 16-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL - A group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi made a $7.2 billion cash offer to take over Fraser and Neave, two weeks ahead of a crucial shareholder vote on Heineken NV's separate offer for F&N's key beer business. Fraser and Neave has requested a trading halt. -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Staff at a casino run by Genting Singapore could face criminal charges after the city state's regulator fined the company for breaching safeguards. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications, the largest telecoms company in southeast Asia, plans to acquire more high-tech firms, including in Israel, as it transforms itself into a multimedia and information and communications technology company. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines signed a deal worth nearly $400 million to equip its aircraft with advanced in-flight entertainment and communication systems in a bid to gain an edge over other carriers. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end > Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale > Euro rises to 4-month high vs dollar > Platinum up on South African mine unrest, gold flat > Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)