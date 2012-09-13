FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13
September 13, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
                      INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
     S&P 500             .SPX       1313.32     -1.43%   -19.100
     USD/JPY             JPY=       78.96       -0.16%    -0.130
     10-YR US TSY YLD    US10YT=RR  1.6153          --    -0.003
     SPOT GOLD           XAU=       1563.15      0.08%     1.250
     US CRUDE            CLc1       87.69       -0.15%    -0.130
     DOW JONES           .DJI       12419.86    -1.28%   -160.83
     ASIA ADRS           .BKAS      111.49      -2.16%     -2.46
     -----------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain on German ruling; Fed in
focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index
hits 16-yr high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL
 
    - A group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi made a $7.2 billion cash offer to take over
Fraser and Neave, two weeks ahead of a crucial shareholder vote
on Heineken NV's separate offer for F&N's key beer
business. Fraser and Neave has requested a trading
halt. 
             
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC 
    - Staff at a casino run by Genting Singapore could face
criminal charges after the city state's regulator fined the
company for breaching safeguards. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications, the largest telecoms company
in southeast Asia, plans to acquire more high-tech firms,
including in Israel, as it transforms itself into a multimedia
and information and communications technology company.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD  
    - Singapore Airlines signed a deal worth nearly $400 million
to equip its aircraft with advanced in-flight entertainment and
communication systems in a bid to gain an edge over other
carriers. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
