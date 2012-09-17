FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 17
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 17, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1465.77       0.4%     5.780
 USD/JPY                          78.32       -0.08%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8695          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1774.25      0.27%     4.790
 US CRUDE                         98.98       -0.02%    -0.020
 DOW JONES                        13593.37     0.40%     53.51
 ASIA ADRS                        124.62       1.79%      2.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed stimulus plan spurs risk rally; dollar
slips  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Insurer Prudential's stake in Fraser and Neave has fallen
to 7.991 percent from 8.0263 percent. It is a substantial
shareholder of Fraser and Neave through its deemed interest held
via units including Eastspring Investments and M&G Investment
Management Ltd. 
    
    - Fraser and Neave has agreed to sell its 56.05 percent
stake in Frasers Property (China) Ltd for S$261
million ($212 million)to a unit of Shanghai-listed Gemdale
Corporation, as it streamlines its property business
in China. 
    
    -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 
    - ARA Asset Management received approval on Friday from the
Singapore Exchange to list the first yuan-denominated real
estate investment trust (REIT) in the city-state, which a source
said could raise $700 million. 
     
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine's wholly-owned subsidiary has
bought UK-based SLP Engineering Ltd from Smulders Group for 2.5
million pounds. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Property developer CapitaLand said it has priced $400
million worth of fixed rate notes due 2022 at a coupon of 4.076
percent, marking the first time it is tapping on US dollar bond
markets. 
    
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Oil and gas services firm Swiber Holdings said it will
issue S$80 million worth of senior perpetual securities at 9.75
percent. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and DBS Bank
are the joint lead managers and bookrunners of the issue.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed            
 > Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters        
 > Dollar pinned down by Fed, markets wary of yen       
 > Gold posts second day of gains after Fed stimulus    
 > Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports       
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.