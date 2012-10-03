FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Construction Materials
October 3, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1445.75      0.09%     1.260
 USD/JPY                          78.19        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6215          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1772.49     -0.14%    -2.510
 US CRUDE                         91.67       -0.24%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        13482.36    -0.24%    -32.75
 ASIA ADRS                        120.13      -0.22%     -0.26
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks flat, euro up as Spain bailout in
focus  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits
16-year high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel Corp is in talks with Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas to invest in a new gas-fired power plant in Johor that
could supply electricity to Singapore, the Straits Times
reported without identifying its sources. 
    If the deal goes through, it could mark the first investment
involving a Singapore firm in Malaysia's domestically-dominated
power sector, the newspaper said.
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodity firm Olam International Ltd OLAM.SI, the major
shareholder in NZ Farming Systems Uruguay Ltd, said it
plans to make an offer for the rest of the company it does not
already own. 
    
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD 
    - STX OSV said it has won a contract for the design and
construction of a cable laying vessel worth 450 million
Norwegian crowns ($79.03 million). 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries                 
 > Prices edge up, jobs data in focus                      
 > Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut        
 > Gold ends flat near 2012 high, US payrolls eyed        
 > Oil falls on economic concerns, supply fears limit drop 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

($1 = 5.6938 Norwegian crowns)

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.