Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel Corp is in talks with Malaysian state oil firm Petronas to invest in a new gas-fired power plant in Johor that could supply electricity to Singapore, the Straits Times reported without identifying its sources. If the deal goes through, it could mark the first investment involving a Singapore firm in Malaysia's domestically-dominated power sector, the newspaper said.

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodity firm Olam International Ltd OLAM.SI, the major shareholder in NZ Farming Systems Uruguay Ltd, said it plans to make an offer for the rest of the company it does not already own.

-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD - STX OSV said it has won a contract for the design and construction of a cable laying vessel worth 450 million Norwegian crowns ($79.03 million).

($1 = 5.6938 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)