FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1450.99      0.36%     5.240
 USD/JPY                          78.44       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6198          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.89      0.08%     1.500
 US CRUDE                         88.18        0.05%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        13494.61     0.09%     12.25
 ASIA ADRS                        119.66      -0.39%     -0.47
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slumps on China, Europe worries; dollar
gains  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- IEV HOLDINGS LTD 
    - IEV Holdings said it would receive a 15 percent interim
cash dividend from its associated company CNG Vietnam Joint
Stock Company for this year, amounting to $1.5 million.
 
    
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 
 > Nikkei edges up with initial kick from strong U.S. data 
 > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags         
 > Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data    
 > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale          
 > Gold rises after US jobs data, defies drop in oil    
 > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.