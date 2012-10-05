FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 5
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.4       0.72%    10.410
 USD/JPY                          78.52        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6698          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1791.59      0.17%     3.040
 US CRUDE                         91.49       -0.24%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        13575.36     0.60%     80.75
 ASIA ADRS                        121.20       1.29%      1.54
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on ECB; stocks rise before jobs
data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time
high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its electronics arm had won about
S$166 million worth of contracts for rail electronics and
satellite communications and sensor solutions in the third
quarter. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties, which own warehouses in China
and Japan, said on Thursday it leased 39,000 square metres to
wholesale firm Arata Corp in Japan. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary Jurong Shipyard
has signed a letter of intent with Prosafe AS for the
construction of a semi-submersible accomodation rig.
 
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data   
 > U.S. Bond prices fall on day before key jobs data       
 > Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom            
 > Gold hits 11-month high after ECB; $1,800 in sight     
 > Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.