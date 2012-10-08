FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 8
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.93     -0.03%    -0.470
 USD/JPY                          78.7         0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7428          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.6      -0.11%    -1.880
 US CRUDE                         89.66       -0.24%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        13610.15     0.26%     34.79
 ASIA ADRS                        120.65      -0.45%     -0.55
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain, bonds tumble as U.S.
unemployment falls  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities
lead 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- PROPERTY
    - Singapore on Friday set a maximum tenure of 35 years for
all new residential property loans as part of new measures to
cool its housing market. 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Conglomerate Fraser and Neave said it has revised up the
valuation of some of its properties, including its serviced
residences, shopping malls and commercial assets, by about S$498
million. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China
and Japan, said on Friday it had sold 16.7 percent of GLP Japan
Logistics Partners, a joint venture with China Investment Corp,
to clients of CBRE Global Multi Manager for S$98 million.
 
    
    -- TRANSCU GROUP LTD 
    - Life sciences firm Transcu Group has appointed Lawrence
Rikio Komo to be its chief executive officer from Oct. 8,
replacing Akihiko Matsumura, who will remain as a non-executive
vice chairman. 
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed     
 > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due    
 > Improvement in U.S. jobs data lifts dollar vs yen      
 > Gold drops from 11-month high after US payrolls        
 > Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.