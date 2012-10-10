REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 10

(Corrects link in Capitaland item) Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.48 -0.99% -14.400 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7045 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1762.45 -0.07% -1.200 US CRUDE 91.77 -0.67% -0.620 DOW JONES 13473.53 -0.81% -110.12 ASIA ADRS 118.12 -1.34% -1.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes, US earnings season hit shares, euro SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker amid global growth worry STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave said it received an unsolicited binding cash offer from a third party to buy its hospitality and serviced residence business for about S$1.4 billion. However it will not respond to the offer as it is constrained from undertaking the sale of any material assets during an ongoing offer from TCC Assets to buy the whole company. -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Tuesday that Lim Ming Yan will become its new chief executive officer and president from Jan 1. -- NOBLE GROUP - Noble Clean Fuels on Tuesday became the latest energy company to expand its presence in Britain's growing liquefied natural gas market as it signed an agreement to import spare LNG at the country's South Hook terminal. -- LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST - Lippo Malls said it will buy four retail assets in Indonesia for a total for S$180.7 million. -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST - Mapletree Logistics Trust said it has appointed Ng Kiat to be its chief executive officer and executive director, replacing Richard Lai. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 1-mth low; slow growth seen hitting earnings > Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late > Bond prices gain as global growth fears come to fore > Dollar, yen rise on Greece, 3rd quarter earnings woes > Gold drops for third day on worries of global slowdown > Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension, saudi comments eyed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)