REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 10
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects link in Capitaland item)
Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1441.48     -0.99%   -14.400
 USD/JPY                          78.22       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7045          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1762.45     -0.07%    -1.200
 US CRUDE                         91.77       -0.67%    -0.620
 DOW JONES                        13473.53    -0.81%   -110.12
 ASIA ADRS                        118.12      -1.34%     -1.61
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes, US earnings season hit shares,
euro    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker amid global growth worry      
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave said it received an unsolicited binding
cash offer from a third party to buy its hospitality and
serviced residence business for about S$1.4 billion. However it
will not respond to the offer as it is constrained from
undertaking the sale of any material assets during an ongoing
offer from TCC Assets to buy the whole company. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, said on Tuesday that Lim Ming Yan will become its new
chief executive officer and president from Jan 1.
 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP 
    - Noble Clean Fuels on Tuesday became the latest energy
company to expand its presence in Britain's growing liquefied
natural gas market as it signed an agreement to import spare LNG
at the country's South Hook terminal. 
    
    -- LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST 
    - Lippo Malls said it will buy four retail assets in
Indonesia for a total for S$180.7 million. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 
    - Mapletree Logistics Trust said it has appointed Ng Kiat to
be its chief executive officer and executive director, replacing
Richard Lai.   
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
