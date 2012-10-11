FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 11
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 11, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1432.56     -0.62%    -8.920
 USD/JPY                          78.08       -0.12%    -0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6768          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1758.94     -0.17%    -3.000
 US CRUDE                         91.22       -0.03%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        13344.97    -0.95%   -128.56
 ASIA ADRS                        117.41      -0.60%     -0.71
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil retreat on global growth fears  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-For risk-reward, look beyond Southeast Asian
equities 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL
 
    - The Fraser and Neave board said a Thai takeover offer for
the Singapore drinks and property group is "not compelling but
fair". However, in a circular issued by F&N on Wednesday
evening, directors who are shareholders said they did not intend
to accept the offer -- putting pressure on the bidders to raise
the price. 
        
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise confirmed
reports that it had made a S$1.4 billion bid for the hospitality
and serviced residence business of Fraser and Neave.
It said the offer was in line with its long-term goal of growing
its business and hospitality was one of its core areas. 
    
    -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 
    - Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust, which is managed by
a unit of property fund manager ARA Asset Management and owns
Chinese assets, is offering 893.9 million and 901.3 million
units to investors at 4.40 to 4.70 yuan a unit, according to a
prospectus filed on Wednesday for what will be Singapore's first
yuan-denominated initial public offering. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications said on Wednesday it has
secured the broadcast rights to all 380 Barclays Premier League
matches for the next three seasons starting August 2013. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its aerospace arm
has secured new contracts worth about S$590 million in the third
quarter. 
    
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 
 > Nikkei falls, heading for 3rd straight day of loss     
 > Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off  
 > Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears     
 > Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain              
 > Gold ends flat as stimulus fades, euro zone eyed     
 > Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.