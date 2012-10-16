FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 16, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1440.13      0.81%    11.540
 USD/JPY                          78.76        0.19%     0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6682          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1737.54      0.12%     2.050
 US CRUDE                         91.78       -0.08%    -0.070
 DOW JONES                        13424.23     0.72%     95.38
 ASIA ADRS                        119.36       1.01%      1.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Spain bets and data, euro flat
  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares
losses 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- M1 LTD 
    - Telecommunications firm M1 said its net profit in the
third quarter fell 19.5 percent from a year earlier to S$33.1
million, hurt partly by higher operating expenses.
 
    
    -- K-REIT ASIA 
    - K-REIT Asia, which owns offices, has changed its name to
Keppel REIT. The trust said its third-quarter distribution per
unit was 1.96 Singapore cents, up 84.5 percent from a year
earlier, helped by higher rents and property income.
 
    
    -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD 
    - Construction firm Lian Beng said it will not proceed with
an earlier plan to list its engineering and concrete business in
Taiwan, citing market conditions and new policies imposed by
Taiwan authorities recently. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises after Citigroup earnings impress          
 > Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales  
 > Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal 
 > Euro flat vs dollar, awaiting Spain decision         
 > Gold down 1 pct as funds take profits after rally    
 > Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. Crude rises on N.sea delay 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

