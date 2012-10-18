FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 18, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.91      0.41%     5.990
 USD/JPY                          79.04        0.15%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8149          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1748.46     -0.07%    -1.230
 US CRUDE                         92.02       -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        13557.00     0.04%      5.22
 ASIA ADRS                        121.63       0.70%      0.84
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on US housing data, earnings;
euro up 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate
cut lifts property 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Property developer Keppel Land said its third quarter net
profit rose 28.4 percent to S$74.5 million from a year ago,
driven by strong performance from its associate companies and a
divestment gain. However, its revenue for July-September fell
18.6 percent to S$466.9 million due to lower property trading
and investment segments. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its
second quarter distribution per unit grew by 4.4 percent
year-on-year to 3.53 Singapore cents, helped by positive rental
reversion of about 12.8 percent on average. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Property developer CapitaLand's wholly-owned subsidiary
CapitaValue Homes Ltd said it has secured its second residential
site of about 36,920 square metres in Shanghai's Pudong District
for about S$33.26 million, through a government tender.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises, set for third day of gains on softer yen 
 > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in Dow        
 > Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fear 
 > Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush     
 > Gold up slightly on US housing starts, dollar drop   
 > Brent crude, US gasoline fall on inventory gains      
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

