Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 22
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2012 / 12:41 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                      INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
    S&P 500                 1433.19    -1.66%   -24.150
    USD/JPY                 79.2       -0.13%    -0.100
    10-YR US TSY YLD   1.7624      --       -0.003
    SPOT GOLD               1717.59    -0.14%    -2.400
    US CRUDE                89.53      -0.58%    -0.520
    DOW JONES               13343.51   -1.52%   -205.43
    ASIA ADRS              120.69     -1.27%    -1.55
    ----------------------------------------------------------
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after disappointing US
earnings 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; Jakarta ends below record 
   STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    - SINGAPORE AIRLINES 
    The airline has frozen cadet-pilot recruitment and cut
flying hours for junior pilots in a business slowdown, the
Straits Times reported. SIA's spokesman told the newspaper the
last cadet intake was early this year and it has not decided
when hiring will resume.
    
    - OUE, FRASER & NEAVE 
    Overseas Union Enterprise, backed by Indonesia's Lippo
Group, may team up with Japan's Kirin Holdings to
thwart a $7.2 billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd
from companies linked to Thailand's third-richest man, sources
said.
    In an unexpected move, OUE said on Friday it is seeking
partners in a potential takeover bid for F&N, without
identifying the parties. 
    
    - YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS 
    The Myanmar-focused property development company said
administrative expenses in July-September rose by S$8.73 million
($7.15 million) to S$9.28 million, resulting in a net loss of
S$4.12 million for the group versus a net profit of S$1.39
million a year ago.
    The group's second-quarter revenue jumped 59 percent to
S$11.60 million. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct, snaps 5-day winning run          
 > Investors face earnings blitz with dread             
 > Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets  
 > Yen still in the doldrums; Canadian dollar skids     
 > Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July               
 > Oil falls on economic worries                         
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
($1 = 1.2207 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

