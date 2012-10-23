FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23
October 23, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1433.82      0.04%     0.630
 USD/JPY                          79.94          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8116          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1728.05     -0.01%    -0.240
 US CRUDE                         89.18        0.60%     0.530
 DOW JONES                        13345.89     0.02%      2.38
 ASIA ADRS                        122.25       1.29%      1.56
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain    
  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST 
    - Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its fourth quarter distribution per unit was 2.71 Singapore
cents, 15.3 percent higher than a year ago, helped by higher
gross revenenue and net property income. 
    
    -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST 
    - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping centres in
China, recorded a distribution per unit of 2.42 Singapore cents
for the third quarter, up 14.2 percent from 2.12 Singapore cents
a year earlier, helped by higher shopper traffic and tenant
sales. 
    
    -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD 
    - Raffles Medical Group said its net profit in the third
quarter rose 7 percent to S$12.7 million from a year ago,
boosted by higher revenue from its hospital and healthcare
services divisions.   
    
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise said it has
priced a S$200 million bond due in 2019 at a coupon of 4.25
percent. 
    
    -- ASIAMEDIC LTD 
    - Healthcare provider AsiaMedic signed a memorandum of
understanding with Asia Merit to explore potential healthcare
opportunities in Myanmar together. 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

